Pregnant Rihanna steps out in racy lace thong, tops Twitter trends

Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and business mogul, Rihanna left very little to the imagination as she donned risqué apparel for the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, showing off her bump.



The 34-year-old who has, since announcing her pregnancy, flaunted it with pride, stormed the fashion show in black maternity lingerie. It was paired with a thong and a leather trench coat that covered her behind.

Looking elegant, Rihanna complemented her looks with layered silver necklaces, including a choker, cross pendant and drop earrings. Various international portals have reported that the singer dropped jaws when arrived at the venue and walked down the red carpet to take her seat in the front row.



About a month ago, Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.



The American singer made a public appearance with A$AP Rocky after pictures announcing her pregnancy went viral on social media. In what seemed like a date night, Rihanna stepped out in style with the father of her unborn child as they walked hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Los, Angeles, California.



In the midst of cheers and paparazzi, Rihanna looked sensational as she showed off her growing baby bump in glimmering sequin apparel. She put her bump on display underneath a stylish shredded glimmering green backless halter top.

Below are some reactions to Rihanna's daring outfit.





If Rihanna be Ghanaian like by now she’s wearing Efi k3se3 mu Abaawa. pic.twitter.com/wRqcDeWiwW — Ghana Yesu???? (@ghanayesu_) March 1, 2022

Rihanna is the MOMENT pic.twitter.com/1YEYea77NZ — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 1, 2022

RIHANNA LOOK SO FUCKING GOOD pic.twitter.com/V3DwxAdgw0 — Rihanna is PREGNANT (@wiz_thcreator) March 1, 2022

Rihanna's child must be name Mponeng !! ???????? she really looks good though! pic.twitter.com/5pglewfPXT — shangaan prince???????????? (@chrisreymond89) March 2, 2022

Slaying like Rihanna when pregnant is the goal???? pic.twitter.com/Ab2TzuiCjc — Mukatiah (@Mukatiah1) March 2, 2022

Thank God Rihanna is not African like by now our people show working. ???? pic.twitter.com/a90SFiINFJ — JO ☆???????? (@skulsonofficial) March 2, 2022

My fave thing about Rihanna’s “maternity looks” is that they aren’t maternity looks,they’re just LOOKS. She’d likely wear any of these outfits if she wasn’t pregnant because she does what she wants.And Women should always do whatever we want. Let’s continue to make that the norm. — Beyoncé Of Marketing✨ (@JunaeBrown) March 2, 2022

Rihanna wants everyone to see her pregnant. While others hide they body. She shows hers off. #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Vigrnd86PK — K1ngKuSh (@K1ngSh) March 1, 2022