'Presentable, fully loaded and must speak good English' - Sista Afia reveals her type of man

Sista Afia Fresh 2d.png Singer Sista Afia

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Love, they say, doesn't cost a thing, but according to Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, there are some qualities she looks out for in a man who wishes to be in her life.

Sista Afia has stated that although she doesn't have a 'type of man' in mind, her dream man should be able to speak fluent English, have a high sense of fashion, and have some good money sitting in his bank account.

Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni, the 'Makwe' singer stated that her man has to be fully loaded.

"I don't have a type. The only type I have is that baby, you have to come looking okay, presentable. You need to be able to speak good English. I'm taking you around the world so yeah.

"You also have to come in fully loaded. I mean, this girl is not gonna take care of herself (laughs)."

Asked whether she is open to dating any of her male colleagues, she answered in the negative: "No, no, no, I am not sure. I am not sure about anybody in the industry."

Afia also explained why she has for years kept her relationship private.

"I don't want my relationship to be out there. What you guys have is okay. I have to protect my family and whoever is in my life. That person needs to be safe because, in this part of the world, there's nothing safe for him. I will rather keep him under the sheet, baby, we are good," she told GhanaWeb.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QUEENSOLOMON ???? (@sista.afia)

