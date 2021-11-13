Priceless moment as Strongman’s daughter performs with father on stage

• Another adorable father-daughter moment of the ‘Strongmans’ captured on social media

It was all smiles and cheers when Strongman’s daughter Simona Osei grabbed Kuami Eugene’s microphone to perform with her father for the first time on stage.



2-year old Simona did not only keep her father company on stage but also had an opportunity to perform her father’s hit single ‘Forgetti’ which originally features Kuami Eugene.



Unclear what the occasion was, Simona was captured on stage muttering some words with into the microphone while dancing to the live band rhythm in the background.



This was after Kuami Eugene who was initially performing with her father (Strongman) handed over his microphone to young Simona.

There have been numerous instances where Strongman has exhibited some ‘daddy goals’ on social media with her daughter who turned 2-year-old on August 17, 2021.



Simona Osei, one of the youngest fashion influencers has grown a large fanbase for herself due to how often she slays in beautiful outfits on social media.



Also, in a series of learning sessions that have gone viral on social media, Strongman’s daughter has been praised for her intelligence and eloquence.



