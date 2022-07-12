Prince Bright admits competition in music industry now very tough

Legendary Hiplife musician, Prince Bright

Legendary Hiplife musician Prince Bright of the Buk Bak fame says the competition among artistes in Ghana's music industry now is very tough.

According to the multiple award-winning musicians, who have graced the music scene for over two decades, the competition in the music industry was a healthy one for the growth of Ghana's music culture.



"Now with this level of competition in the industry, we are able to sell our culture to the outside world, thus reaching a much wider audience with the availability of numerous streaming platforms, which was not so in the past," he told GNA Entertainment in an interview.

Prince Bright added that the young artistes in the system now, especially the rappers, have stepped up their game, and upcoming musicians had to be exceptionally unique to be able to make the breakthrough.



"Back then, there were more rappers in the system and you had to be extremely exceptional to make it, and I think the same can be said about today's music industry," he said.