Prince Bright combines with Puerto Rico's H Merced in reggaeton vibe

Source: GNA

Ghanaian male vocalist Prince Bright has a new song with American - Puerto Rican artiste H Merced titled "Kumbaya."

Prince Bright on this track demonstrates his unique vocal prowess on the reggaeton melody which has the influence of reggae and dancehall with a blend of bomba and plena as well as hip-hop.



H Merced who is a very well known Puerto Rican with numerous hit songs to his credit combines with Prince Bright in an amazing duet with some soothing love vibes.



The single digs deep into issues of relationships and opens up the various struggles associated with finding the right person to love and also conveys a message of love for each other and catching some positive vibes during a relationship.



The song is accompanied with some intriguing and quality visuals and captures numerous scenes of harmonious relationships.

The song is readily available across various digital music platforms.



Here is the video of new single:



