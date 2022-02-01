Prince Bright of Buk Bak talks about his comeback fail

Prince Brights says he is coming back big

Prince recounts failed attempts to come back after Ronnie died

Ronnie Coaches of Buk Bak died in 2013



Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame has disclosed he failed a number of times to come into the music scene over the past years.



According to Prince, he tried a few times to come back after his partner Ronnie Coaches died over nine years ago but his efforts proved futile.



“I have been there before so I know what I am talking about. I tried to come back a few times after my partner died but it didn’t work.

“I went back to the drawing board, took my time to see how things were going, and I am preparing to come back big. Our days are different from now so there is the need to adapt to new situations,” he said.



The artiste also shared that there isn't a need for comeback acts to be envious of the new crop of musicians who were taking over the music scenes.



Ghanaians woke up in 2013 to the news of the sudden demise of Ronnie Quainoo Coaches, a member of Hiplife duo, Buk Bak.



Ronnie Coaches gave up the ghost at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, a family source confirmed.



Reports, however, say Ronnie complained of severe heartaches on Friday, November 15, 2013, almost a week to his untimely death.