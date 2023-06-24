Prince David Osei berates critics of Yvonne Nelson who celebrated Sarkodie’s ‘abortion’ song

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David has voiced out something that has been weighing on his mind since the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ and the criticisms she has received.

Sharing a portion of a song released by Sarkodie some years ago, he was shocked some people celebrated the song which was about abortion—but they are now vilifying Yvonne.



Prince David Osei hoped for a more compassionate and understanding society.



He wrote on Twitter, “Dear Ghana, I wanted to share something that has been weighing on my mind lately. As some of you may know, our country can be a funny place and sometimes it can be hard to understand the rules that govern our society.



"Recently, there has been a lot of attention focused on the issue of “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON” Book “ABORTION” and it has highlighted some of the hypocrisy that exists in our country. For example, a popular song that glorifies a man getting a woman pregnant and then convincing her to have an abortion has been widely celebrated while a woman sharing her own traumatic experience with abortion has been met with criticism and backlash.

This sort of double standard is concerning, and I can’t help but feel a sense of sorrow for our country and the struggles we face. I hope we can work together to create a more compassionate and understanding society.”



