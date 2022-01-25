Prince David Osei defends Akufo-Addo’s government again

Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei chides Ghanaians

Prince David Osei schools Ghanaians over the high cost of inflation worldwide



Prince David Osei’s tweet about American inflation causes stir online



Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has asked Ghanaians to quit giving the government unnecessary pressure as the whole world is currently battling with high inflation.



The actor established that even the United States of America is not exempted from the current hike in prices of goods due to high inflation.



Buttressing his point, Prince shared a tweet from USA Today, an American daily middle-market newspaper, which read;



“President Biden discusses efforts to lower cost of working families as the price of goods increases due to inflation and supply chain.”

He shared that particular tweet with a caption, “Hope Ghanaians can understand what’s happening in the world now!!! Inflation is at its highest in America.”



Prince David Osei actively campaigned for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government during the 2020 general elections and has since been a firm believer of most of their policies.



He has been captured several times on social media defending the government against citizens who try to run down its efforts.



One can recall that sometime in 2021 when many celebrities were advocating for good standards of living during the #FixTheCountry protest, Prince said that it is rather the attitude of Ghanaians that needed fixing.



