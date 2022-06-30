Princess Shyngle battles it out for 'smallest waist' in Africa

Princess Shyngle puts body on display

Actress jams to Camidoh's hit song



Ghanaians worried about actress's tight waist trainer



Princess Shyngle has jumped onto Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' dance challenge making headline for the display of her snatched waist.



Rocking a black waist trainer from her collection, Princess shared a video of her dance move on TikTok. A host of users have remixed her video with many wishing they had a tiny waist like hers.



Wearing a grey bodysuit, Princess flaunted her hourglass shape, generating mixed reactions. Many wondered if she could properly breathe since her waist trainer appeared too tight.

Others argued that the Gambian actress might hold the record for the 'smallest waist' in Africa although it hasn't been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Record.



In 2019, the Ghanaian-based actress claimed to have removed 5 of her ribs to achieve a minuscule waist, adding that she loves to exercise to be in shape.



“5 ribs removed. 5 more to go. Small intestines removed, remaining the big intestines. Gat to remove all these ribs. Who ribs ep. You call me fake I call myself a work of art,” the post read.



Check out the actress jamming to 'Sugarcane':





