Prioritise your partner’s bedroom needs – Men advised

Actor and social media personality, Michael Agyare

Actor and social media personality, Michael Agyare, better known as Grandpa, says every man must prioritize his partner’s bedroom needs.

In an interview on Ghana’s favourite adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, Grandpa said a lot of men only think about their pleasure and do not care if their partners cum during sex or not.



“One thing I want to advise men on is to treat your woman’s needs in bed like they’re your needs too. When you’re having sex with a woman, don’t make your own orgasm the priority. Yes, that is your goal but make sure before you reach that goal, your partner has cum about two or three times already”, he said.



Grandpa further encouraged men to be truthful to their partners if they have issues that prevent them from having prolonged sex.



He said, “If you realise that you’re unable to work well 'on' your partner like you used to, it may be as a result of stress in some cases so if that is it, tell your partner. Tell her about how work is stressing you and communicate everything that is going on with you so that she understands what is going on.”