Private entity should take over MUSIGA – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Black And White 8 Stonebwoy

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Stonebwoy has suggested to the Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA to allow a private entity to run the affairs of the union.

According to him, the private entity should be able to carry that mandate with support and collaboration from the government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said it was in the union’s best interest to do so.

“Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run it in collaboration with Gov..”, he tweeted in addition to snapshots of other comments by other music stakeholders.



