Private entity should take over MUSIGA – Stonebwoy

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
Stonebwoy has suggested to the Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA to allow a private entity to run the affairs of the union.
According to him, the private entity should be able to carry that mandate with support and collaboration from the government.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said it was in the union’s best interest to do so.
“Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run it in collaboration with Gov..”, he tweeted in addition to snapshots of other comments by other music stakeholders.
