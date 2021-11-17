'Problems no dey finish', manage your stress - Knii Lante

Knii Lante, Musician

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning musician who doubles as a doctor, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson popularly known as Knii Lante via a Facebook post has outlined ways to manage stress.

The ‘Boots Off’ hitmaker stated relaxing to his music is one of the best ways to manage stress either from a relationship or work.



"Hello guys, I hope you’re having a good day. Today, I want to talk to you about stress".



"I know most of you are really stressed, it can be your relationship, your job, the economy, your environment" etc.



Stress refers to your body’s reaction to challenges and demands. Stress can be positive or negative and there are healthy ways to deal with it. Sleeping well is important in stress management.



Stress serves an important purpose. It enables us to respond quickly to threats and avoid danger. However, lengthy exposure to stress may lead to mental health difficulties (for example, anxiety and depression) or increased physical health problems.

Try these techniques when stressed



-Breathe



-Study and practice relaxation techniques.



-Relaxation to music( Yes check out Knii Lante’s music and thank me later) ????



-Change your environment.

-Deep breathing exercises.



-Manage your emotions. (Be calm, Don’t worry, smile, do something you love)



Please remember Problem no dey finish



“Set peace of mind as your highest goal, and organize your life around it,”



he posted.