Producers refused me movie roles because they felt I wasn’t sexy - Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah bares it all on how she made top actress

Roselyn Ngissah encourages women to upgrade themselves

Roselyn shares her painful journey to stardom



Roselyn Ngissah says movie producers who threw her under the bus now chase her for roles



Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, has disclosed that being a plus-size actress made her lose so many movie roles.



Speaking at Access Bank’s Pan-African Conference dubbed “Woman, Be Unstoppable; Break the Bias,” a platform created for women to promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination and embrace one that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, the actress said:



“Some movie producers refused to give me certain roles to play because they feel I am not sexy and can’t play sexy, and then put a slim person there, but I believe if I had been given that role, I would have performed better than the slim person.”

While sharing her ordeal with participants at the conference, the ‘Adam’s Apple’ actress mentioned that some of the local movie producers condemned her size and told her she wasn’t fit for their movie roles.



According to her, she pushed forward without letting their words get to her and developed her craft which has made her who she is now.



“I never gave up, and instead, I had to upgrade and better my craft to make me who I am today,” she added.



She furthermore added that after starring in one of the most popular movies ‘4play’, the same movie producers who condemned her size were now chasing her for roles and encouraged women to accept who they are and develop themselves.