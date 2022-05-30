Producing KiDi’s Adiepena made me feel special – DatBeatGod

Ghanaian Musician, Kidi

Ghanaian music producer, Samuel Ohemeng Oware, popularly known as DatBeatGod, says it was a privilege working with KiDi on his hit single, ‘Adiepena’.

The producer attended Accra Academy with KiDi back in the day and had a preexisting relationship with the artiste.



The two however lost touch after school until, he had the opportunity to work with KiDi and reconnect with him through his (DatBeatGod) godfather, Kaywa.

“The first song that made me feel special was ‘Adiepena’. I knew KiDi from back in the day at Accra Academy and we had that relationship, but we didn’t keep in touch until we did ‘Adiepena’,” he told YFM’s Kojo Manuel on the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show.



He disclosed Kaywa was supposed to work on the song with KiDi but recommended him (DatBeatGod) to Richie. “I met Kaywa on my journey and he introduced me to Richie. Kaywa was sought of like to produce ‘Adiepena’ but he had a few things to work on. He told me he trusted me and asked me to work on the project so I carried it from there.”