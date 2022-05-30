0
Menu
Entertainment

Producing KiDi’s Adiepena made me feel special – DatBeatGod

KiDi VGMA 56.png Ghanaian Musician, Kidi

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian music producer, Samuel Ohemeng Oware, popularly known as DatBeatGod, says it was a privilege working with KiDi on his hit single, ‘Adiepena’.

The producer attended Accra Academy with KiDi back in the day and had a preexisting relationship with the artiste.

The two however lost touch after school until, he had the opportunity to work with KiDi and reconnect with him through his (DatBeatGod) godfather, Kaywa.

“The first song that made me feel special was ‘Adiepena’. I knew KiDi from back in the day at Accra Academy and we had that relationship, but we didn’t keep in touch until we did ‘Adiepena’,” he told YFM’s Kojo Manuel on the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show.

He disclosed Kaywa was supposed to work on the song with KiDi but recommended him (DatBeatGod) to Richie. “I met Kaywa on my journey and he introduced me to Richie. Kaywa was sought of like to produce ‘Adiepena’ but he had a few things to work on. He told me he trusted me and asked me to work on the project so I carried it from there.”

Source: yfmghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
Here are the Cardinals from Ghana
The masons lost its relevance centuries ago - Afenyo-Markin mocked
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls