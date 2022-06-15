0
Professor Paws out with new single, 'BRUK UP'

Professor Paws Single Professor Paws, Artiste

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: Godwin Kwesi Kotoka, Contributor

Following the success of his debut EP last year, 'To The Bag', emerging artiste Professor Paws has launched his latest single 'Bruk Up'.

The London and Ghana-based solo artiste released the song today, just weeks after performing alongside the likes of Wizkid, Black Sherif and R2Bees, in what is his seventh single to date.

Paws has continued to draw upon his British and Ghanaian roots for 'Bruk Up', but this latest track highlights his evolution as a creator, as it appears to be far more personal than anything he has produced so far in his career.

This could be an indication of the thematic direction he takes with future recordings.

'Bruk Up' follows singles 'To The Bag' and 'Southside Girl', both released in 2021, 'Rum Pa Pa Pum' in 2020, 'Ride or Die' in 2019 and 2018's releases 'My Way' and 'Lost My Mind'.

Listen below:

BRUK UP by Professor Paws

