Profile of Osinachi, gospel musician reportedly abused to death by husband

Osinachi 356 Late Sister Osinachi of blessed memory

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel artiste reportedly dies from domestic violence

‘Ekueme’ crooner has a twin sister

Osinachi was hospitalised for five days before giving up the ghost

Osinachi Nwachukwu was a Nigerian gospel singer, minister, and performing artiste, born on November 11, 1976, in Enugu State in Nigeria.

She was known widely for her song which took the gospel fraternity by storm ‘Ekwueme’.

Career

Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, known to minister mostly in the Igbo dialect and sometimes in the English language, came into the limelight in 2017 when she featured in the song ‘Ekwueme’ composed by Prospa Ochimana.

Before she came into the limelight, she had released numerous soul-enlightening gospel songs and has also ministered in various churches around Nigeria.

Personal Life

Apart from music, Sister Osinachi had a life away from the cameras as she was married to Peter Nwachukwu with whom she had four children.

According to an interview conducted by her oldest sister while shedding some light on the demise of Osinachi, the late artiste had a twin sister.

With little to no information on her twin sister, it was found out that her name is Amarachi Grace Eze who was also a singer.

Song she has composed

God of all power

The Cry

Nara Ekele (Dr Paul Eneche ft. Nwachukwu Osinachi)

Aka Jehovah Na Eme Nma

Chukwu Onye Olu Ebube

Jesus The Lord

Ekwueme (By Prospa Ochimana featuring her)

Jesus is my shepherd

You Alone (So Gi Chineke)

Death

Osinachi Nwachukwu, died on April 8, 2022, after being on life support for five days. There are claims she died as a result of domestic violence.

Net Worth

Her net worth is currently unknown.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
