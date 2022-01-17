Promote GHAMRO as promised - Rex Omar dares Stonebwoy

Rex Omar dares Stonebwoy

Rex Omar promises artistes better deals for their songs

Stonebwoy promised to promote GHAMRO, Rex Omar reveals



Stonebwoy shares he has received ¢2000 since he signed with GHAMRO



The President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization(GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has dared dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy to promote GHAMRO.



According to him, Stonebwoy made a promise to personally promote GHAMRO if they did the right thing for artistes.



The veteran musician made these comments in an interview with Pure 95.7FM.



“Stonebwoy promised me that if GHAMRO promised to do what is right, he will take upon himself as a personal project to promote the works of GHAMRO and im daring him because what he is going to get now, he knows is going to be better than what he has ever received.

“This is just the beginning and I want all of you to understand that so as not to break the system if you get ¢10,000 it means you were supposed to get ¢20,000 so the others also benefit,” he said.



Stonebwoy earlier told Ghana’s Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah that he had only received an amount of ¢2000 as royalties from GHAMRO after signing with them for two years.



