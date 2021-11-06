Prophecy separated my mother and father - Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale has released a new song

• He says prophecy 'broke his parents' marriage



• The singer was arrested in October over a fake gun attack



Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reiterated what led him to stage the gun attack that landed him at the Ankaful Prison for a week.



In his latest single titled 'Sacrifice', the singer details the happenings that led to his arrest as well as three other members from his team.



He still insists that he was the one who took the phone of Nana Dope to spread the news of his attack by gunmen on October 18.

Interestingly, Shatta, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has revealed that 'prophecy' caused his parents to separate and therefore triggered his actions.



"It was my birthday eve, I take give Ghana. Ebi this prophecy thing wey break my mother and father. So you see where I dey come from? Psalm 32 verse 8 says I will instruct you and teach you the way you should go. That bi God," the SM boss revealed in his song.



"Young folks dey call their grandmothers witches. Prophecies dey make broken homes dey come and tins, because of prophecy, you no dey talk to your brother because they tell you say watch yourself."



According to Shatta he "sacrificed his life for we all."



It would be recalled that a Ghanaian prophet named Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel prophesied that the dancehall musician was going to be shot by gunmen on October 18, 2021.

He directed the singer to pray to avert the misfortunes that were surrounding him.



Jesus Ahuofe was arrested following his prophecy about dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.







