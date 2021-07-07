Prophet Ajagurajah reveals how football was birthed

• According to Ajagurajah, John the Baptist’s head was the first form of football that was ever tossed around

• He believes that football/soccer was established by King Herod’s family



• Prophet Ajagurajah is known for his controversial teachings and doctrines



Founder of the Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Boakye Asiamah, has established that act of football was first formed in the Bible.



Disclosing the circumstances under which the world’s most popular game was found, Prophet Ajagurajah said the game is somewhat a re-enactment of an instance in the Bible where “John the Baptist ‘s head was tossed around after he was beheaded by King Herod’s 18-year-old daughter.”



He said the ‘passing of the ball’ concept was deduced from the manner in which King Herod’s family tossed John the Baptist’s lifeless head among themselves to prove their excitement over his death.

In an interview on GHOne’s Revelations Show monitored by GhanaWeb, the controversial man of God said:



In his words, “When John the Baptist was beheaded, his head was tossed about from one person to another. John the Baptist spoke ill about King Herod so King Herod instructed his 18-year-old daughter to slaughter him [John the Baptist]. King Herod’s daughter handed over John the Baptist’s lifeless head to her mother and her mother also passed it to someone else and it became a tossing game. That was how football came about.”



Prophet Ajagurajah has been noted for his controversial teachings and doctrines in recent times. The man of God who has publicly expressed his disbelief in Christianity has been shrouded with so much controversy especially with his views about the bible.



Some of his controversial statements include; Satan and Lucifer being brothers, colours of God being red and black, God having a wife. Jesus attending his own wedding at Canaan and so on.



