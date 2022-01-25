Prophet Apraku duped me, promised to double my money – Christiana Awuni cries

Christiana Awuni exposes Prophet Apraku

Christiana Awuni details how a Ghanaian pastor seized all her life savings



Prophet Apraku accused of defrauding church members



Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has detailed how she fell prey to some antics by a popular Ghanaian pastor.



Detailing her ‘church chronicles’ in an interview with Zionfelix, Christiana Awuni, who was once a member of Prophet Apraku’s church, alleged that he once asked the entire congregation to withdraw all their monies and present it to him.



Narrating further, the Kumawood actress said she withdrew all her life savings even though she was residing in a wooden structure at that time.



She also stated that as part of the directives, Apraku asked them to keep the monies in a polythene bag before presenting it to him.

“We were with Prophet Apraku when he started at Trade Fair. Apraku has spent my money. He asked everyone to bring all their money. Even if it’s in the bank, go for it and bring it to church. He will double the money for us. As poor as I am, sleeping in a wooden structure, I went to withdraw all my money and gave it to Apraku.



"He asked us to put it in a polythene bag. And he doesn’t want a black polythene bag because it represents the faeces of Satan, he wants white or any other colour,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Christiana Awuni said that was the last time she set eyes on her money.



“He asked us to close our eyes and pray, and he collected all the money and asked us to go. He said he would pray for the money to come, but we didn’t see any money again…That time, it looked like our brains weren’t working or something. It really affected me. I passed through a lot during that period,” she added.



