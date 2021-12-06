Prophet Kumchacha's prophecy about Akuapem Poloo

Prophet Kumchacha reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s sentencing

Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ has predicted that Akuapem Poloo will be an evangelist after serving her jail term.



According to Kumchacha, Akuapem Poloo will receive a divine transformation after her 90-day jail term adding that she will be one of the most sought-after prophets in the country.



The Heaven’s Gate Ministries' General Overseer joins the tall list of personalities who have so far reacted to the court’s decision to dismiss Akuapem Poloo’s appeal and sentence her to a 90-day jail term.



It can be recalled that the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an earlier appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge her jail term initially handed to her on April 16, 2021.

Poloo was convicted for publishing obscene materials and for violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



But sharing his views on the development, Kumchacha said;



“Akuapem Poloo will be the greatest and powerful Evangelist in the country. She will learn a great lesson from this experience to make her a better person. She will come out completely changed and transformed.” Prophet Kumchacha predicted in an interview with GHPage.



