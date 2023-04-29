Prostate cancer is survivable – KSM recalls losing brother while he survived

KSM

Comic star Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has cautioned the public, especially the male population, to take consultation with a urologist very seriously to safeguard their lives.

A prostate cancer survivor, he spoke to Class News’ Prince Benjamin (PB) in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Janssen’s Prostate Cancer Early Detection Project themed Awareness and Early Diagnosis Saves Life.



The event took place, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Burma Hall, Burma Camp, Accra.



KSM wondered why people “especially men” are quick to have a mechanic examine their cars when they suspect a fault because of “little noises that we’re not familiar with” but do not see a doctor when they detect the slightest bodily anomalies.



“We may wake up with some headaches, some dizziness, frequent urination and just assume that: 'Oh it’s normal'. It is not,” he said with concern.



“If we give our cars attention, let’s do the same to our bodies as well,” he appealed. “If something is not well, go for a test, go for a checkup.”



“The only reason I am standing here, talking to you today, is that I had early detection,” he noted.



His brother lost his life to prostate cancer.



“My own brother – he died at 62 – he didn’t know. When he realised, it was late. It was a late presentation so we lost him,” the radio and television star revealed. “I’m talking to you almost at 67.”



KSM’s message is that prostate cancer “is survivable but you need early detection first.”



He spoke on the signs of the disease.



“Well, with prostate cancer, fortunately for me I didn’t go through many symptoms at all,” he said. “All I had was the frequent urination.

“But the signs that I know of is that: unusual dizziness, sometimes blood in your urine, sometimes blood in your stool, sometimes excessive hunger – unexplained hunger – these are all signs.”



He stressed, however, that only consultation with a certified health professional will uncover the veracity and implications of the signs he mentioned and others.



“Early checkup can help save your life,” he reiterated.



Though he granted that unhealthy habits can lead to prostate cancer, Mr Kwaku Sintim-Misa also underscored the prominence of inheriting the disease.



“If you know that, maybe, your father had it, or somebody in your family had it then that’s a red flag for you,” he warned. “Consider that it is easy for you to have it because it is hereditary.



“But then the key to all of this is doing your regular checkups, checking after your PSA (prostate specific antigen) – based on your PSA levels, your doctor or urologist can advise you whether it is cancerous or it is just prostate enlargement.”

He asserted that for prostate enlargement, “most Black men have it.” It could even be large and cancerous, he added, in some cases.



“When you have the cancer, it spreads,” he noted. “That’s why you have to get the early detection so that if it is cancerous, it can be detected early and you can start treatment before it spreads.”



When his cancer was first detected, the doctors had to ascertain by various tests if it had affected his kidneys, liver, or blood, he revealed.



“I had to do a bone scan to find out if it was in the bones,” he added.



Upon completion of the tests, “thankfully,” his had not “spread anywhere,” he also said.



On awareness creation through creative arts, KSM disclosed that he is “working on a material called Crash Landing. And it includes some of these things.”

“Like I do usually, I make you laugh but I want you to [also] think.



“So you’re right! Comedy is one of the avenues you can use to educate on any subject – health is one.”



He denied knowledge of when Crash Landing will debut but assured that “it is in the works.”