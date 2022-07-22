Proud loyalists who shockingly fell out with Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed dancehall king of Ghana, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is arguably the most controversial and aggressive musician in Ghana currently.
The singer has had banters with almost every relevant player in the Ghana music industry, companies, media houses, and even internet users who dare comment on issues surrounding his life.
Regardless of his controversial and provocative lifestyle, he is undoubtedly one of the most successful musicians in Ghana.
It is of no wonder that he brags about making huge sums of money from even fighting with people.
GhanaWebs brings you some loyalists of Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement who fell out with Shatta Wale and why it happened.
Pope Skinny
Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny were best pals. The latter was a proud member of the Shatta Movement.
However, things went off between them when Pope Skinny posted a picture of himself sleeping on a bed full of cash and captioned the photo, ‘Respect Your Girlfriend Because We All Want Her and We Are Better Than You. But She Chose You’.
This was the same period where Shatta Wale’s controversy with Shatta Michy was intense. Briefly after that beef, Shatta Wale came out saying he had sacked Pope Skinny from the Shatta Movement camp because he was driving away his fans.
Deportee
Shatta Wale and Deportee were once bosom friends. In October 2021, when Shatta Wale decided to pull a gun prank on his many fans and followers, he chose Deportee as his accomplice. Fast forward July 2022, the duo are on each other’s neck.
After the prank, the duo was arrested and remanded in Police custody, Shatta Wale managed to meet his bail terms and left his friend, Deportee behind bars.
The latter felt betrayed by Shatta Wale, and when he came out, he went on radio interviews to say that Shatta Wale was ungrateful.
Responding to Deportee, Shatta Wale threatened to get him arrested for allegedly trying to rape his secretary if he did not stop talking about him on radio.
Bulldog
Bulldog was once the manager of Shatta Wale but it all ended in tears. The duo were classic examples of the Ghana version of Suge Knight and Tupac.
The two were known for fighting opponents together. Bulldog always supported Shatta Wale in every controversy of his.
Music lovers were shocked when the duo announced they were going their separate ways. Till now, the exact reasons why they separated are unknown.
Good over Evil
Good over Evil was a very bosom friend of Shatta Wale and a key member of the Shatta Movement. The duo were inseparable.
Their enviable relationship ended when Shatta Wale all of a sudden said Good over Evil was ungrateful and was pushing his fans away from him.
Briefly after these complaints began, their relationship ended.
Natty Lee
Natty Lee was a core member of the Shatta Movement and one of the most famous attack dogs and defense members of Shatta Wale’s team.
Their relationship ended because Shatta Wale said he was ungrateful and Natty Lee also said the dancehall king was unappreciative.
Nana Dope
Nana Dope was also a core member of the Shatta Movement and an up-and-coming artiste under Shatta Wale.
Their relationship ended abruptly and till now, we don’t know why they were not on good terms.
Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.
EAN/BOG
- My loyalty got me beaten, but I will soon speak - Shatta Wale's PA
- Shatta Wale threatens Deportee
- Shatta Wale facilitated his bail and left his accomplices to their fate - Deportee alleges
- Shatta Wale explains absence from Ghana Party in the Park
- 'You cannot advise me' - Shatta Wale to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
- Read all related articles