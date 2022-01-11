Psalm Adjeteyfio called out for 'wasting' GH¢50,000 from Dr Bawumia

Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for leftover food from MzGee

Psalm Adjeteyfio announces that he is once again broke



Public question Psalm Adjeteyfio on whereabout of cash donations



Some Ghanaians are in disbelieve over a request made by veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T famed for 'Taxi Driver' television series.



In a leaked audio making rounds on social media, Psalm Adjeteyfio, who was made richer by the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, through a GH¢50,000 cash donation back in September claimed he is once again broke.



The situation is worse to the extent that he has begged TV presenter, MzGee for leftover foods from her kitchen as a means of survival.

He explained that all other donations from benevolent persons have ceased coming due to the Vice President's GH¢50,000 donation which he claims has been invested.



"People who used to help me have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the vice president has given me the money. But you would agree with me that such monies you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done. When you make investment too it will take time before you begin enjoying it."



He again added that he only received once, a pledge made by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to support him with GH¢1,500 at the end of every month.



"I was so hopeful that what the Greater Accra Regional Minister promised will be forthcoming regularly but it came once and that’s all. I was in his office a few days ago as a follow-up but I was told he’s travelled and they are on leave. Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” he added.





But reacting to the latest update from the veteran actor, a section of the public have chided him for not being able to make good use of all the support received from the public especially the whooping GH¢50,000 from Dr Bawumia which they claim have gone down the drain.



Alves on Instagram wrote: "Even an electrical shop or mobile money shop would have put food on your table. What a man no wonder his children have deserted him. 50,000 that was dashed to u and u misused it? NABCO trainees are taking 700 but they making a living out of that meagre stipend."



Another, Peprah reacting to the leaked audio wrote: "Where are your kids? How long will u keep begging for money, we all have responsibilities oooo why don’t u have a family? Dx x sad thou but papa mk an effort kakra wai na Gh ay3 shiii korkin."



Meanwhile, radio presenter, Amanda Jissih and a host of others have chided the former TV3 presenter, MzGee for leaking the private conversation between herself and TT.



Amanda wrote: "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong MzGee. He confided in you. If you cant help him, let him know n end it right there."

Again, Shadrack Owusu on Instagram expressed disappointment in persons who leaked the audio which has now gone viral.



He wrote: "Who actually leaked this tape, if u can’t help em, just delete the audio…don’t forget what goes around..."



Psalm Adjeteyfio too, should we call it a “worry” or we should have sympathy for him. Cos this always begging begging it is becoming annoying. — ✨Akua Rachel✨???? (@RachelAkuaAntwi) January 11, 2022













