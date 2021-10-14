Psalm Adjeteyfio criticised for complaining about GH¢8,000 electricity bill

Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, is a veteran Ghanaian actor

• Some individuals have labelled TT an opportunist

• The actor has courted public dissatisfaction following a recent interview



• Psalm Adjeteyfio says he owes ECG an amount of GH¢8,000



A section of the public has expressed fury after veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, publicly shared a plight.



The actor in an interview with Citi TV indicated that he owes the Electricity Company of Ghana to the tune of GH¢8,000.



“They came to disconnect my electricity. They said I was owing GH¢4,000. How? You’ve not been bringing us bills, so what are you saying? They said, ‘well, you are owing. We went to the ECG office and I said what kind of job is this? You’ve not been bringing us the bill, and now you are telling us we are owing [this much] and you’ve come to disconnect us”.



“When I thought I had cleared the whole thing, my son came and said that all that we’ve been paying was ‘estimated bill’ and that they had brought the proper bill which is GH¢8,000,” he lamented.

Although Psalm Adjeteyfio in an interview with Zylofon FM refuted claims he was once again seeking financial assistance from the public, some insist it is a cunning way to solicit funds despite receiving GH¢50,000 from vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his rent and personal upkeep.



A few weeks ago, the veteran received donations after his interview with journalist Emmanuel Agyemang, which detailed his predicament, was published. The actor pleaded for GH¢3,000 to enable him to pay his rent or risk ejection. He disclosed that his living condition was problematic hence, an urgent need to salvage him.



After the vice president made his donation, other persons, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, also went to his aid and promised to pay him GH¢1,000 from his parliamentary salary.



