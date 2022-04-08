50
MenuEntertainment
Twi News

Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead

Psalm Adjeteyfio Chest.png play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Psalm Psalm Adjeteyfio , Ghanaian actor

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News just coming in is that vetean actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio has died.

This was announced by veteran journalist, Kofi Asare Brako.

“Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a. T.T. The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit to his lifespan.

“He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said,” he said.

TWI NEWS

Confirming the news about his demise to Citinewsroom.com, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, son of the late actor, said he died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

According to him, his father who was already battling diabetes and other ailments was unconscious when one of his siblings visited him on Friday.

He added that TT was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice
Go to Court to compel Mahama to attend SONA - Stan Dogbe to Majority Leader
Related Articles: