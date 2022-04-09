Psalm Adjeteyfio needed support rather than the castigation – Master Richard

Actor, Mikki Osei Berko

Co-star in the popular Taxi Driver series Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard, has paid tributes to the late Psalm Adjeteyfio, who died early Friday morning.

He said the veteran actor was like a senior brother to him not only in their hay days but even in recent times when the deceased was going through hard times.



He said they talked to each other a lot.



Speaking on TV3‘s Midday Live on Friday, April 8, Master Richard said TT, as Psalm Adjeteyfio was affectionately called, was indeed in need of help.



“He explained to me his predicaments because he felt that I could understand where his faults are and what he is going through,” he told Anita Akua Akuffo.



The veteran actor, who starred in several movies, died at his Ayikuma residence in the Shai Osudoku District.



He came under fire for apparently rushing to the media at the least opportunity to beg for alms.

But Mikki Osei Berko insists he empathised with him because he knew the health needs of TT.



“A bit of the time that he was bashed in the media, when I got the opportunity I try to tell the people that the man is ill and needed support rather than the castigation and the bashing.”



Mikki Osei Berko, who is now a trained coach, took the opportunity to call for help for veteran actors, suggesting that most of them are currently without jobs because the television stations are showing telenovelas.



“It comes back to the same media I keep talking about. I think that a lot of creative artistes are going through situations because the economy is not structured to help them make anything off their creativity and TT was an example.



“As I talk to you, there are no jobs for actors. Why? Because most of the TV stations are showing telenovelas.”