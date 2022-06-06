Psalm Adjeteyfio never complained when I couldn't offer financial support - Pascaline Edwards

Veteran actor dies after battling illness

Psalm Adjeteyfio has been laid to rest with colleagues in the movie industry, friends and family members paying their last tributes to him.



Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, who is an old friend of the veteran actor popularly known as TT, described the deceased as one of the most exciting colleagues she ever came across.



The actor, famed for his role in the television series, 'Taxi Driver,' always cracked ribs on set, she said.

She made this known when she spoke to GhanaWeb at the burial Service of TT on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the defunct forecourt of the Trade Fair at La, Accra.



"Psalm was more of a comic to me. He was an actor but on set with us, he will make you laugh. He will make you feel at ease. He was such a humble person, he will never hear him insult anybody, he was such a wonderful person," she said.



She noted that the actor, who battled sickness until his death, would sometimes reach out to her when in financial support but was understanding on days she couldn't help.



Pascaline noted that Mr Adjeteyfio will forever be remembered for his contributions to the Ghana movie industry.



"He used to call me, we would chat. Sometimes in his sickness and pain when he calls me and asks for money and I don't have it he will say 'my friend it shall be well'. We would chat about the old days and we will laugh so we had that relationship," she told GhanaWeb.

