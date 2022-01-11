Psalm Adjeteyfio's act of begging now a nuisance - Counselor Lutterodt

Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for leftover food from MzGee

Stop begging, Counselor Lutterodt tells Psalm Adjeteyfio



Psalm Adjeteyfio called out for begging



Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has admonished veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T, to desist from his constant begging for money from Ghanaians who have over the years donated money and items to him.



According to Counsellor, his act of appealing for support is gradually becoming a "nuisance" especially at a time where the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated an amount of GH¢50,000 for payment of his rent and upkeep.



Barely four months after receiving support from Dr Bawumia and other benevolent persons, T.T has been heard begging for leftover food from television presenter, MzGee in a leaked private conversation where he states that, he is once again broke after investing all his money.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained.

Reacting to his plea for support, Counselor Lutterodt in an interview on Okay FM, couldn't fathom why the veteran actor always comes back begging after receiving all the support from Ghanaians.



"Where did he say this? Was it in church? I want to get where this is coming from? Did he do the video himself or it was an interview? How did the audio become public?



"Psalm Adjeteyfio's act of begging, for me, is becoming a nuisance. Now, it seems he can not survive or eat without begging. He belongs to a family, we were all informed that he was given a cash gift. He even came out to publicly thank people. How then do you come back to say that the Vice President's money given you has been used for investment so now you are hungry because nobody wants to donate? I don't understand him," he said.



Counsellor Lutterodt furthered: "Someone should please tell him to stop begging. The disgrace he's brought upon himself needs to stop. He is not the only man deserving of gifts... good name is better than riches. it will be best if he shuts up, what he is doing isn't right. Someone should tell him to stop it."



