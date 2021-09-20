Psalm Adjeteyfio’s cry for help is a failure of our pension system - Economist

The United States of America-based Economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

The United States of America-based Economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, is questioning the current pension system that we have in Ghana in relation to the recent cry for help by the veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio.

About a week ago, there was a cry for help by the veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio (aka TT, aka Taxi driver). A lot of Ghanaians responded to that call and assisted in various ways of which the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, also gave an amount of GH¢50,000. The Greater Accra Regional, Henry Quartey also made a pledge of GH¢1,500 monthly to support him until 2025.

That being said, can we view TT’s cry for help as a failure of our pension system in the country? If so, the questions that come to mind will be: Is TT receiving a pension? How much does he receive a month if he does? How sustainable is it in relation to the current cost of living in the country? These are questions I think we should all be asking ourselves as Ghanaians because TT may not be the only aged person facing this crisis. There are thousands of pensioners all across the country whose cry for help may not make it to social media platforms to receive the needed attention like that of TT.



From my perspective, addressing TT’s cry for help is like trying to fix one pothole on a highway with thousands of potholes. It would be best to channel resources and energy into rebuilding the entire highway instead of attempting to fix a single pothole and thinking you have now solved the problem.



Therefore, this is the time for policymakers to reflect on our current pension system and redesign it to meet current living conditions, and if possible, make it mandatory for all working citizens to contribute to a national pension scheme as it’s done in America with the social security system.