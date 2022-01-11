Psalm Adjeteyfio’s top 4 ‘begging’ incidents that made Ghanaians angry

Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, is a veteran Ghanaian actor

Psalm Adjeteyfio constantly pleads for support from Ghanaians

Ghanaians blast Psalm Adjeteyfio over incessant ‘begging’ habit



Psalm Adjeteyfio battles life crises



Recently, the media space has been swamped with news of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, battling all kinds of life struggles.



From poor health conditions to financial constraints, Ghanaians have witnessed the plight of the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor and how his constant call for support has sparked various conversations on social media.



The recurrent nature of his woes has become an issue of grave concern to Ghana as there always seems to be a new problem whenever a solution is found to the existing one.

Interestingly, whenever Psalm Adjeteyfio is being questioned on how he spent his life savings, he resorts to remorsefully and tearfully narrating his story of wasted years and blaming the producers of the very series that brought him fame.



In other instances, he masters courage and fights critics who have tagged him as a ‘beggar’.



The seemingly unending nature of his alms begging has culminated in Ghanaians being fed up. Below are instances where Ghanaians have had to lose sleep over Psalm Adjeteyfio’s pleas for support.



Money for medicines





Being diagnosed with a health condition known as an enlarged heart or ‘cardiomegaly’, it will be recalled that Psalm Adjeteyfio sometime in 2019 appeared on the Delay show where he pleaded for support to fund his treatment.



The actor at that time disclosed that he cannot keep up with the cost involved with purchasing his medicines and as such, pleaded for public support.



Rent







Sometime in September 2021, Psalm Adjeteyfio pleaded with Ghanaians to help him foot his rent which cost GH¢3,000.

The veteran actor who at that time disclosed that he was on the verge of being evicted, was spotted in a viral video pleading for support.



Electricity bills



The Ghanaian actor in an earlier interview with CitiTV disclosed that he owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) an amount of GH¢8,000.



He raised the concern while soliciting support from benevolent individuals to help him clear the bill which keeps piling up.



Money for food





Psalm Adjeteyfio has pleaded with media personality, MzGee, to help with some leftover food from her kitchen to be able to feed on.



This was after he disclosed that all those who promised to help him withdrew after Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia sent him GH¢50,000 following a viral video in which he cried for help in 2021.