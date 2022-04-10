0
Psalm Adjeteyfio was killed by mockery and insults from Ghanaians - Riggie N Bollie

Reggie N Bollie 33.png Ghanaian music duo, Reggie N Bollie

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TT reported dead

Riggie N Bollie believe Ghanaians have failed entertainers

TT served the nation with all his heart, Riggie N Bollie

Ghanaian music duo Reggie N Bollie made up of Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface have mourned actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT who passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The singers have argued that the constant mockery and insult from a section of Ghanaians contributed to his death, adding that persons who chastised him should bow their heads in shame.

It would be recalled that TT was rebuked for what many called his constant begging for financial support from the public with many questioning what he did with the numerous cash donations.

The singers who loved his work have been saddened by the news of the veteran actor's death but according to his son, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, TT died from diabetes and other ailments.

In a Facebook post expressing their displeasure, Reggie Zippy and Bollie wrote: "Those of you who were mocking and vilifying him for publicly asking for help can have your field day today. Social media has gotten most of you blinded and insensitive to your fellow human being’s deepest pain and predicaments, all for what? a couple of likes and platform engagement?"

They furthered that Ghana as a "country has disappointed entertainers and creatives big time" because they fail to celebrate them whilst alive.

Tons of tribute have poured in for the late Psalm Adjeteyfio famed for his role played in the television series ' Taxi Driver'.

