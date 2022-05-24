Pundit descends on Cheddar for rearing tigers in his vicinity

Residents express fear over presence of tigers

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has descended on the founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom over his decision to have two tigers at his residence.



Making a submission on Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV hosted by Abrantepa, Vida expressed that it was unfathomable to have tigers in residential areas considering the danger they pose to innocent residents.



“Cheddar, what are you saying about bringing tigers into people's vicinity. Why?

“I think we all need to make money. I am curious to know how much the dewormer for tigers costs. When we are looking for beef to prepare some soup with, you are giving it to tigers and scaring people with them,” she said.



On May 20, 2022, some residents at Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge expressed reservations about the wildcats in the businessman’s house.



According to them, the presence of the seven-month-old tigers put fear in them and created a repugnant smell in the area.



The Daily Guide newspaper reports that one resident said that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them”.



But addressing the matter in an interview with the press, Mr. Bediako alias Cheddar said he had no intention of using his wildcats to create fear and panic.

On the contrary, he said the tigers will serve as a tourist attraction which will boost the local industry.



