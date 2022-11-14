Pure nonsense! – A Plus fumes at police’s invitation to Bullgod

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has angrily reacted to Bullgod’s disclosure that he has been invited by the police over allegations of his involvement in the murder of Fennec Okyere.

Shatta Wale’s claims that Bullgod had a hand in Fennec Otchere’s death caught the attention of the police. The security service subsequently issued a press statement assuring the public it will investigate the matter.



The Ghana Police Service said in its statement that it was in contact with Shatta over his revelation about the death of the artist manager.



“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere. The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter. The Police insist that the new development from Shata Wale is going to complement the ongoing investigation by its cold case department.”



In a discussion on the United Showbiz, Saturday, Bullgod said he has received text messages and a note asking him to appear at the CID’s Cold Case Unit for investigations.



“I had a text message saying ‘my name is Inspector Eyram from Cold Case Unit, CID Headquarters. I’ve been trying to meet you but you have not picked your calls. You are to report to the aforementioned unit to assist the police in the investigation in respect of the current pronouncement made by Shatta Wale concerning Fennec Okyere’s death. Treat this as urgent,” Bullgod read the message aloud on UTV’s United Showbiz.

Sharing his thoughts on the new development, A Plus described the intentions of the police as trashy.



The popular social commentator who was one of the panelists on the show where Bullgod’s issue was been discussed said:



“Why has he been invited by the police? For what? We are retrogressing as a country and the police plays an active part in it. They don’t speak the truth and they are just fooling about instead of attending to important things. I cannot fathom why the police will invite Bullgod over such an issue. They don’t have any moral right to call Bullgod. The new chief director of the CID is very good, no doubt. And everyone knows my relationship with the IGP, he is like my elder brother but I have to tell them if things aren’t right.



"I was part of the few people who hurried to the scene after hearing news of Fennec’s death. I saw his body lying down. I had videos but didn’t release it to anybody. They are pretending as though they are working with this Bullgod-Shatta Wale case. They always want to prey on celebrities and act like they are working. This is nonsense. Pure nonsense!”



EB/BB