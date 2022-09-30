'Pure rubbish and nonsense!' - DKB fumes after ECG blunder

Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB)

Filming and voicing out his frustration in the dark, a livid Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB) was concerned about the technical challenge that has affected prepaid metering systems making it impossible for customers to top up.

The situation has led to some customers sleeping in darkness as the purchase of electricity credit for prepaid metres has sadly been interrupted.



“Prepaid network down, can't buy lights, darkness everywhere! But I have to wait on NDC before I'll know if I'm in darkness! Pure rubbish and nonsense!” the comedian fumed in a tweet, Thursday.



In the video clip that had the aforementioned caption, DKB could not fathom why genuine concerns are diluted for political expediency. He noted that whenever concerns are raised, there is a swift attempt by a section of the public to politicize the matter, a posture he condemned without equivocation.



“In this country, if there is a socio-economic problem bothering you and you complain about it, they’ll tell you you’re manipulated by the opposition,” he said.



“Since morning that we’ve not had prepaid to buy and our lights are off, me as a human being, as a Ghanaian, I can’t see that I don’t have light so I need to wait for NDC to tell me that I don’t have light so that I’ll complain about it and it will unpopularize NDC.”



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has in a statement assured the general public of its resolve to surmount the challenge.

“Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge,” parts of the statement read.



Some customers in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo have been affected by the hiccup.





Prepaid network down, can't buy lights, darkness everywhere!



But I have to wait on NDC before I'll know if I'm in darkness! Pure rubbish and nonsense! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/VcMDwiDqpJ — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) September 29, 2022

