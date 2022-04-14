Push your brand to get recognised – DJ Loft advises

Ghanaian DJ, DJ Loft

One of Ghana’s finest DJs, DJ Loft, has stated that DJing has transcended beyond playing music to the conscious effort of getting recognized for their field.

According to him, DJs personally need to push their brand and put themselves out there. “Yes, I believe now DJs need recognition. But this recognition is earned and it depends on how you personally push your brand and get yourself out there.”



He indicated that DJs do not have to do anything extraordinary to get noticed but ensure the little things are done rightly.



In a Twitter space discussion ahead of the Y Clash of The DJs dubbed; “The Clash BEFORE The Clash”, DJ Loft stated, “use the little things available to you. If you’re on the radio or play in a club, use that to your advantage. If you know you are an artiste DJ or a mixtape DJ, use it to push your brand.”



Although DJs now get the recognition than before, DJ Loft argues they can do more to push their brands and make names for themselves.



Ghana’s number urban radio, YFM is getting ready to host the 3rd edition of the most-anticipated DJ contest – Y Clash of The DJs.