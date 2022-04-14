Push your brand to get recognized – DJ Loft advises colleagues

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Loft

One of Ghana’s finest Disc Jockey, DJ Loft, has stated that his profession has transcended beyond playing music for recognition.

According to him, DJs personally need to push their brand and put themselves out there.



“Yes, I believe now DJs need recognition. But this recognition is earned and it depends on how you personally push your brand and get yourself out there,” he stated.



He indicated that DJs do not have to act extraordinarily to get noticed but rather ensure that things are rightly done.



In a Twitter space discussion ahead of the Y Clash of The DJs dubbed; “The Clash BEFORE The Clash”, DJ Loft stated;



“Use the little things available to you. If you’re on radio or play in a club, use that to your advantage. If you know you are an artiste DJ or a mixtape DJ, use it to push your brand.”

Although DJs have been immensely recognized in recent times, DJ Loft argues they can do more to push their brands and make names for themselves.



Meanwhile, YFM is getting ready to host the 3rd edition of the most-anticipated DJ contest, 'Y Clash of The DJs'.



This year’s edition will take place on Friday 15th April at the Takoradi Mall.



The 'Y Clash of the DJs' is a friendly battle between Ghana’s A-list DJs across YFM Accra, YFM Kumasi, and YFM Takoradi.



With the third edition dubbed, “One Sound, One Tribe,” Y Clash of the DJs seek to promote the uniqueness of the Ghanaian culture through music.