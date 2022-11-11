0
Menu
Entertainment

Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands

Video Archive
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi, has said it is his utmost wish to be captured on a billboard as a brand ambassador before he dies.

This is the only wish of the veteran actor who turned 74 years on November 11, 2022.

According to Fred Amugi, it is his desire that this particular wish would be granted while he is still alive.

“One wish I’d want to have for my 74th birthday is to see myself on a billboard as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I am mounted on a billboard, where I wouldn’t see what is being done for me. I’m prepared to be a brand ambassador for your products. Use me whiles I’m alive and not when I’m dead and gone,” he appealed to brands in a viral video.

Over the period, some veteran actors have channeled all sorts of appeals, predominantly financial, to the general public.

This has become the case because most of these veteran actors have struggled with all sorts of life crises associated with their old ages.

While many have changed career paths due to the influx of new-school actors, the few veterans left in the movie industry have always maintained that they do not get as much opportunities as the young ones.

Watch the video below:





EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'