Put your work out there no matter the following – Sarkodie tells young artists

SARKODIE 333 Rapper Sarkodie

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Sarkodie has encouraged artistes in Ghana to put their work out there for the world to see them.

He is of the belief that they should not be worried about the number of engagements they will poll.

Sarkodie is of the view that consistency will put artistes on top of their game rather than waiting for the numbers.

The “Baby” crooner says in the global village where Ghana currently finds herself, it will be imperative that artists make a conscious effort at putting themselves out there.

Making this point known in a tweet, he said “To all creatives, never stop putting out your art . Even with little eyeballs trust me it’s not going to waste . One art will come to make it up for everything”.

Upcoming artists in Ghana face the difficulty of getting heard on mainstream media but Sarkodie believes that in recent times, there are avenues that provides platforms for young upcoming artists and there is therefore a need to take advantage of the various opportunities.

