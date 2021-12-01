Quality is expensive - Mona 4Reall brags about her music videos

Source: MzGee, Contributor

New music sensation, Mona Faiz Montage, popularly known as Mona 4Reall says “quality is expensive” as she brags about her music videos.

After her debut single titled ‘badder than’ in 2020, she subsequently released other tracks including an EP with top music brands including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal.



Ghanaians have however hailed the socialite turned musician for the scintillating visuals that accompany her music.



Asked in a conversation with MzGee, how much she spent on her videos, the songstress opined “Quality is expensive”!

There’s more in this video conversation:



