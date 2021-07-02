Quamina MP hints of releasing a new album in September

Ghanaian Musician Quamina MP

Ghanaian musical artiste, Quamina MP, has disclosed that the release of his next album will be in September.

Not wanting to give out too much information about the upcoming album, he asked fans and listeners to stay tuned because it will be one they will definitely enjoy.



Asked what the name of the album will be, he shared; “Wait for it, it is a surprise.”



He told Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, “The songs are already available but we’re still contemplating how many should be on the album and still deliberating whether we should put more songs on or take some out.”

He however disclosed that there will be a couple of features with some other amazing talents in the industry like, “Twitch and many others.”



He asked his fans and listeners to get ready and look forward to enjoying the amazing songs that will be on the album.