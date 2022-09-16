0
Queen Elizabeth II was a defender of indigenous culture - Ghanaian culture dance instructor

Van Calebs

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian cultural dancer and choreographer, Van Calebs has paid glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Van Calebs in a social media post, noted that late Queen embodied United Kingdom culture and what it entails.

He expressed the view that in an era where modernity has taken centre stage, institutions and persons that still represent culture must be celebrated.

He urged Ghanaian traditional rulers to pick cues from the late Queen and preserve the indigenous Ghanaian culture.

“May she Rest In Peace. She served the UK well and represented their culture and identity for decade. I just hope our kings will learn from them.”

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Following her death, her son Charles has succeeded her as King Charles III.

Her body has been laid in state where hundred are paying tribute to her.

