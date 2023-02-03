Queendalyn Yurglee features Diana Hopeson, Abaawa Connie on ‘Honhom Kronkron’ song

Artworks for Homhom Kronkron

Source: Sista Ginna

Ghanaian gospel sensation, songwriter, recording and performing artiste, Queendalyn Yurglee known for her unique approach to worship with vocal dexterity has birthed another beautiful contemporary worship song titled "Honhom Kronkron” featuring legendary Diana Hopeson, the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana and Abaawa Connie.

The new song "Honhom Kronkron” which translates as “Holy Spirit" emphasizes the greatness of God and the gift of the Holy Spirit as our helper. The song marks Queendalyn’s first release this year (2023) after her widely-received song last year.



The “Jesus" and ‘Wo Tim H) Daa’ hitmaker Queendalyn speaking about the new song with gospel blogger and publicist Sista Ginna, gave an explanation of what inspired the collaboration between herself and the two legends of ghana gospel music, Abawaa Connie and Diana Hopeson



According to Queendalyn, It’s a dream come true to finally have two of these Ghanaian gospel music legends on a song inspired by the Holy Spirit together.



“This sound carries the atmosphere of worship and true ministry that seeks to witness God, and stir revival. The recording leaves me in gratitude and hopeful for what's to come,” shares Queendalyn.

"I have been a rounded benefactor of the great assistance and empowerment the Holy Spirit gives to us; this song depicts the need to depend on the Holy Spirit in all spheres. Diana Hopeson and Abaawa Connie, who have walked longer in this call, were the perfect people to bring their experience lyrically and depth to interpreting this song into reality. Three generations of Music and I am super privileged to have done this with them," Queendalyn added.



"Honhom Kronkron” by Queendalyn Yurglee featuring Diana Hopson and Abawa Connie is available across all music and social media platforms.



Watch video of Honhom Kronkron below:



