Queens of designer outfits in Ghana

Ghanaian female celebrities who effortlessly rock designer outfits



Looks are everything in showbiz. This is because celebrities are often judged by what they wear with a focus on whether their choice of wardrobe is from high-end designer brands or from a low-budget store.



This is prevalent in every entertainment industry and Ghana is no exception.



Some Ghanaian female celebrities do not mind breaking their bank accounts to rock designer outfits from head-to-toe.



From red carpet outfits to casual and even to simple accessories, they love to rock the major fashion brands.



This is because there is the popular notion that if celebrities make a particular outfit trend, fans usually try to emulate that particular look.

Others just love to look expensive and add a touch of prestige to their brands.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian female celebrities who don’t mind making bold fashion statements with the likes of Valentino, Fendi, Celine, and others on every occasion.



Jackie Appiah



Every picture on Jackie’s Instagram page captures her in luxury outfits. It’s either she is rocking them from head to toe or having a touch of it.



It is even the case that Jackie’s accessories such as sunglasses and purses are all from major fashion brands.





















Sandra Ankobia



‘No fugazy zone’ in Sandra’s corner!



The Ghanaian lawyer cum socialite globe-trots for nothing. She enters all the designer shops you can think of, gathers all the dope outfits, comes back to Ghana, and rocks them in style.



Bottega, Valentino, Celine, Fendi, Burberry, Hermes, Channel, and many others, name it and Sandra has got it!





















Nana Ama Mcbrown



Popular actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown mostly love to accessorize her outfit with designer brands.

She makes bold fashion statements particularly with her shoes, bags, and sneakers in most of her looks on social media.











