Quit exploiting God for political gains - Lydia Forson to government

Akufo-Addo government determined to build National Cathedral

Lydia Forson says the building of a National Cathedral undermines Christianity



More criticisms against plans to build a National Cathedral



Outspoken Ghanaian actress and social activist, Lydia Forson has called on the Nana Addo-led administration to quit using God and preying on the religious beliefs of Ghanaians to advance their political interest.



According to Lydia Forson, God is everywhere, He resides in everyone and must be worshipped with wisdom. As such, building a stationed cathedral for Him is not a necessity in having a relationship with Him.



The actress believes that the government is using the knowledge and the allegiance of many Ghanaians to God to politicize the issue of the National Cathedral and take advantage of Ghanaians.

“Worshiping God comes with wisdom. God is in all of us. God is everywhere. What you’ve been using God for is not right because we use God to politicize the issue and take advantage of people,” the actress made this known in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.



Lydia Forson, who is also the daughter of an Anglican clergyman believes that the construction of a National Cathedral in a period when Ghanaians are complaining of economic hardship undermines the very purpose of Christianity.



She said: “I know Christianity is not about proving to God that this is his house. What is the house of God if there are no people in it? I mean, we have churches all around us. But look at our attitudes in this country. If it was up to the church, Ghana would have been sorted.



“It’s not about the house. It’s about the people. It’s about humanity. It’s about how we are treating each other. Let us stop using God to advance our own personal interests. We are playing on the sentiments of people’s religiosity. It’s not right. That’s not Christianity, and that’s not God.”



It is worth noting that despite the public opposition from Ghanaians to the government’s decision to construct a National Cathedral, the government is bent on fulfilling its promise of building the church edifice to God.

The construction of the cathedral is a fulfilment of a promise Akufo-Addo made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election. The president has insisted that building the edifice will be an ‘act of thanksgiving’ to God.



Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat reiterated that the controversial edifice being constructed is a state project and not a private one.



The Secretariat in a statement on Friday, June 17, suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment that the National Cathedral project was in fulfilment of a personal promise he made to God has largely been misconstrued to mean that its construction should be without state support.



According to the secretariat, the National Cathedral upon its completion will become a national monument.



