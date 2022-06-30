‘Quit smoking cigarettes, it destroys your voice' - Ras Kuuku advises

Ras Kuuku

Collaborate with galamseyers for a 60-40 profit share, Ras Kuuku to govt

Renowned Ghanaian reggae act, Kojo Kurankye, known within the entertainment circle as Ras Kuuku, has warned singers against the use of and smoking cigarettes.



According to him, cigarette smoking destroys melodious voices.



Speaking to radio presenter, Nana Romeo, the reggae act explained that, from experience, he has come to realize that the use and smoking of cigarettes, locally known as "jot," have detrimental effects on the human voices.

He said smoking simply breaks your voice and makes you a bad singer.



“Personally, I have stopped smoking jot. I used to smoke it during my secondary school days but when I realized its side effects, I stopped talking about taking it. Cigarette spoils the voice. Anyone who smokes a cigarette has a cracked or broken voice,” he said.



Touching on the issue of illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’, Ras Kuuku called on the government to find an amicable way to work with ‘galamseyers’ to generate more revenue for the country.



He said the government could share the profit from such an avenue at 60-40 per cent.



“The system is changed. The whites come into our country, dig our lands for resources and use it to develop their countries. Now we have to work with them and share the profits. Maybe at 50-50 per cent or 60-40 per cent because we are directly affected by their actions,” he said.

Ras Kuuku believes, that at the moment, Ghana needs a Rastafarian to save the country, and as such, it is his wish that a Rastafarian rule as the president of Ghana.



