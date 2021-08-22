Quophi Okyeame releases short film ‘Confession’

Emklan Productions boss Quophi Okyeame in a six-minute clip captures how the confession of a lady ended her beautiful relationship with her boyfriend.

Mary, a pretty lady sits on the edge of a bed with orange headgear shedding uncontrollable tears as she struggles to come clean about her experience with an ex-boyfriend.



Her narrative, filled with suspense and punctuated by sorrow, is met with another shocker – seeing a promise ring in the hands of her boyfriend, Dennis who at this point is equally broken.



“I know a lot of people are going to try to judge Mary. Most of them are going to say it’s not even in her place to actually try to tell the truth to Dennis. But unlike people, same people cannot actually keep guilt; unless they speak it out, they’re not at rest within themselves,” says Quophi Okyeame, director of the short film.



“So, if you understand that a lot of people have different character traits, then you understand Mary to a large extent. But I believe that is the kind we need in this world. People who are willing to tell you the truth because they are also willing to work on.”

Quophi Okyeame continued: “If you look at the level of cry and everything that Mary just showed to us, it means there is remorse, there is that will to make the relationship she finds herself in better and not actually keep the secret that will destroy her in the future.”



Watch the film below:



