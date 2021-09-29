Quotation master shares what causes the downfall of men

Kwaku Peprah, Controversial speaker

Many a time, people wonder what suddenly causes a man’s downfall.

Ghanaian controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master has shared some instances that can cause someone at the top to fall.



He stated that the downfall of a man is usually a very big issue that should not be taken lightly.



He explained the situation of a man’s downfall as, “It could be the person losing everything they own, losing their lives or the person getting involved in an accident.”



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii, he indicated, “In the issue of life, the downfall of a man could be from the individual himself, his home or enemies. But people always turn a blind eye and deaf ear to such.”

He stated that there are certain things you do that can cause your downfall and a lot of people do not know “that they are the cause of their own downfall.”



He emphasized that sometimes, individuals bring issues to themselves without knowing.



Citing an example he said, “For instance when you’re facing a hard time and you decide to hop from one place to another for a solution, you will definitely end up calling unfortunate incidents into your life. And this is how most people meet their downfall.”



He advised people who like to move from one place to the other looking for solutions to their situation to rather stick to one place they trust. “And must not jump from place to place because that is the downfall of most men.”