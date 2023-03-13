R.O.Z & EMB team up with Sony Music for Youth Empowerment Initiative

Officials of Sony Music West Africa and EMB Inc Music Group

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

EMB Inc Music Group and Sony Music West Africa has announced a collaboration with the Diaspora Office of Ghana to launch a youth empowerment initiative.

The initiative will be spearheaded by EMB Inc, a Ghanaian/Canadian music label affiliated with Sony Music West Africa. The CEO of EMB INC, Ross Nyantakyi known simply as R.O.Z, will be working closely with Sir Banko, the General Manager of Sony Music West Africa, to make this initiative a success.



This collaboration comes at a time when youth empowerment has become an increasingly important issue in Ghana and around the world. Young people face many challenges today, including unemployment, lack of access to education, and social inequality. The goal of this initiative is to help young people overcome these challenges and achieve their full potential using music and sports.



The specifics of the initiative will include diaspora import, local talent export, entertainment workshop & infrastructural development: Creative hub, international marketing support giant of Africa: Ghana Edition among others.



The collaboration between Sony Music West Africa, the Diaspora Office of Ghana, and EMB INC is an exciting development for youth empowerment in Ghana. With the resources and expertise of these organizations, it is hoped that this initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of young people across the country.

Ross Nyantakyi (R.O.Z), the CEO of EMB INC, has expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "We are excited to be working with Sony Music West Africa and the Diaspora Office of Ghana to empower young people. We believe that music can be a powerful tool for social change, and we are committed to using our platform to make a positive difference in the lives of young people."



Sir Banko, the General Manager of Sony Music West Africa, has also expressed his support for the initiative, saying, "At Sony Music West Africa, we believe in the power of music to inspire and empower young people. We are proud to be working with the Diaspora Office of Ghana and EMB INC to create opportunities for young people to achieve their dreams."



Overall, this collaboration between Sony Music West Africa, the Diaspora Office of Ghana, and R.O.Z EMB is a positive step towards youth empowerment in Ghana. By working together, these organizations have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of young people and create a brighter future for all.