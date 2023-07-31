R2Bees, Efya chill with Wizkid when he’s in Ghana, but can’t join him on international stages - Bullgod

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Prominent artiste manager and talent scout, Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has voiced his frustration regarding the limited exposure of Ghanaian musicians on the international stage.

In a thought-provoking Facebook post, he questioned why artistes like R2Bees and Efya, who share a close bond with international star Wizkid, face difficulties in securing global opportunities.



“So R2Bees and Efya will smoke, drink, and chill with Wizkid anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages and showcase their talents to the world?” he asked.



Moreover, Bullgod expressed disappointment at Ghana's missed opportunities to put the country on the map at major international events while citing that Ghana could have shone at the impressive 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Still, unfortunately, they missed out on that national duty.



Following his candid thoughts, he posed a poignant question, asking what Ghanaians might need to do better to repeatedly miss significant opportunities like performing alongside their Nigerian counterparts on global stages.







